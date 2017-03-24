shanghai
What's New
Community Shoutout: Yihaodian Has an English App Now

Online shopping platform Yihaodian just rolled out an English app, offering expats the chance to browse from over 100,...

Bailed: Shanghai Skateparks On The Decline

Skateparks are closing down, Shanghai skaters fine without them.

News: Shanghai International Flower Show Opens Tomorrow

This year's Shanghai International Flower Show opens at the Shanghai Botanical Garden in Xuhui District on Friday,...

Interview With Mike Watt: Live at Yuyintang on March 25

Mike Watt has a serious punk pedigree.

MORE
What To Do In Shanghai
city weekend shanghai x club 3

By: SamanthaAS -

5 Cool Things to do in Shanghai When it Rains
Summer in Shanghai means soaring temperatures and stubborn showers. If you're looking for something fun to do that doesn't expose you to the elements, here are a couple we've rounded up, from indoor...
Things to Do Sports Listicle Rain
Read More
best dive bar shanghai drink nightlife 0

By: Zaruf Ezhan -

The Best Dive Bars in Shanghai
  Whether you're looking for a break from pretentious drinking establishments or a proud boozing cheapskate, these popular Shanghai dives are definitely worth checking out. One night in one of these...
Bars Nightlife Cheap
Read More
cityweekend cages bar indoor sports shanghai slider

By: Zaruf Ezhan -

Shanghai's Best Indoor Sports Venues
Cold weather is no excuse for just sitting on the couch and ordering food from Sherpa everyday for three months. Here's a list of indoor spaces in Shanghai for you to keep from building the great...
Sports Rainy Day Indoors Sports
Read More
WHAT TO DO
F1 LIVE - We Pay Your Bill
Space Out! Radiohead
Austrian Chocolate Factory Tour
FIND MORE
NIGHTLIFE ARTS & CULTURE DINING
SEE ALL
Waffle Battle: Mr. Waffle VS Lil' Laundry
Drum & Bass @ C's
Notorious Bling
FIND MORE
NIGHTLIFE ARTS & CULTURE DINING
SEE ALL
PHOTO GALLERY

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

The Best of Shanghai in your mailbox every week.

We'll never share your email address. You might receive promotional emails from City Weekend or its partners. You can opt out any time, we promise.

Eat & Drink
free flow brunch

By: Rachel Gouk -

Best Free-Flow Brunch Deals in Shanghai
Where to find the best free-flow drink deals for brunch in Shanghai
All-you-can-drink Brunch Free-flow
Read More
farine shanghai

By: Rachel Gouk -

Updates: Farine Gets Shut Down For Allegedly Using Expired...
All locations of popular French bakery Farine have been temporarily shut down for allegedly using expired flour. 
Dining news News
Read More
hello miss dong singaporean

By: Rachel Gouk -

Hello Miss Dong is Closing on April 1
Hello Miss Dong is closing! Last chance to eat laksa and your favorites.
Dining news
Read More
sober kitchen shanghai chinese contemporary food

By: Jennifer Stevens -

Is Sober Kitchen Worth The Wait?
Sober Kitchen serves up contemporary Chinese food—think foie gras mapo tofu and uni ban mian.
Fusion Contemporary Chinese Cocktails Restaurant Review
Read More
Mike dong interview kabb blue frog

By: Oriana De Angelis -

In The Kitchen: Mike Dong of KABB and Blue Frog
An interview with Mike Dong, sous chef at KABB and Blue Frog.
In the kitchen Interview
Read More
homeslice new york pizza shanghai 1

By: Rachel Gouk -

Eat This: Breakfast Pizza at Homeslice
New York style pizza joint Homeslice serves up a breakfast pizza.
Eat this Dining news Pizza
Read More
in and out burger sign

By: Rachel Gouk -

In-N-Out Pop-Up Cancelled
In-N-Out’s pop-up on Wednesday, March 22 has been cancelled. 
News Dining news
Read More
pera turkish restaurant 6

By: Rachel Gouk -

Turkish Comfort Food at Pera
The dining options in Found 158 grows ever more impressive. You can expect to see us looping back to this spot quite bit in the coming months. This time we look at  Pera, a Turkish restaurant from...
Turkish Restaurant Review Review
Read More
ye shanghai xintiandi restaurant

By: MichelleE -

Shanghainese Staple Ye Shanghai Gets A New Look
Shanghainese staple Ye Shanghai gets a new look. We head to Xintiandi to check it out.
Choice chinese Shanghainese Xintiandi
Read More
magnolia room bar shanghai cocktail 2

By: Jennifer Stevens -

Bar Within A Bar: The Magnolia Room
Speakeasy bar The Magnolia Room takes after Tour, serving cocktails with bites of food.
Bar review Bar
Read More
MORE
Things To Do
Best 20Weekend 20Events 1

By: Zaruf Ezhan -

Shanghai's Best Weekend Events
On Friday we got DJ babes at The Mansion's Techno Train, and Shanghai Tattoo's beer bash. Waffle Battle and punk dude Mike Watt on Saturday, and Inferno's first Art Rock Festival on Sunday. Among a...
Read More
mike watt yuyintang shanghai

By: Mayura Jain -

Interview With Mike Watt: Live at Yuyintang on March 25
Mike Watt has a serious punk pedigree. He founded seminal American punk band Minutemen along with his buddy D. Boone, and Firehose (fun fact: part of Minutemen's "Corona" is used as the theme song to...
Live Music Interview
Read More
bu club shanghai nightclub 5

By: Rachel Gouk -

Muse Group’s Private Club: BU Club
Muse Group's newest nightlife spot, private venue BU Club. 
News Nightlife news
Read More
Hailstone Inferno

By: Zaruf Ezhan -

Top Things To Do This Week In Shanghai
This week features an opening of new bar SMASH on Dingxi Lu, Latin nights at Pudong Shangri-La and Bar Rouge, and death metal from Germany at Inferno. Special shoutout to Monkey Champagne though,...
Read More
WIN win three nights okinawa ctrip

By: Cityweekend -

WIN: Three Nights in Okinawa
Got any holiday plans next month? No? Maybe we can help. We're teaming up with C-trip to give you the chance to win a three-night stay for two in Okinawa in April! Ctrip will be selecting six lucky...
Contest Travel Okinawa Japan
Read More
icycling sweat co 1

By: Ludovica D'Angiò -

Sports Tested: iCycling at Sweat & Co.
iCycling at Sweat & Co. takes the cycling workout through a simulated journey.
Fitness Gym Cycling Sports & Activities
Read More
wuzhen water town near shanghai

By: Wansien Lee -

Eight Great Water Towns Near Shanghai
Take a weekend trip away from Shanghai and travel to these nearby watertowns.
China travel Watertowns Travel Weekend
Read More
Best 20Weekend 20Events 0

By: Zaruf Ezhan -

Shanghai's Best Weekend Events
Man, we were hard-pressed to find stuff to do that's NOT getting smashed for St. Paddy's Day because we already did a list for that. Not all is green in the city though, with parties like Aurora...
Read More
Untitled 20design

By: Niesha Davis -

Major Lazer Tickets Available Now!
Having released three full-length albums and an EP in 2014, DJ super group Major Lazer will be making their way to Shanghai on April 8th, performing live at club MYST. Founded in 2009 by producers...
Read More
St

By: Zaruf Ezhan -

Where To Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Shanghai
St. Paddy's Day is here and all the bars in Shanghai will be painting the town green (the expat-centric parts). Dress in your best leprechaun look and grab a pint of the good black stuff at one of...
St. Patrick's Day
Read More
MORE
Download App Now
Select your device platform and get download started
APPLE USER ANDROID USER
Add & Promote an Event
Tell everybody what's going on. FREE.
Add Your Listing

You've reached the limit of allowed deals. For more information

Contact us

You've reached the limit of allowed housing listing. For more information

Contact us